Scientists invent creepy self-healing robot that mends itself on the spot

Scientists have invented a Terminator-style robot that can 'self heal' when it gets damaged.

The 'soft' machine has similar properties to human flesh, and repairs punctures in just 60 seconds thanks to optical sensors.

It's hoped that one day it will help astronauts go to Mars, and it's looking promising after the small prototype quickly recovered from being slashed six times.

However, like human skin, it won't recover well from the likes of acid or burns.

