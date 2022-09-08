Video

The iPhone 14 is here and Apple have called it their 'most advanced' smartphone

Apple has unveiled the next iPhone's in its range: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 14 Pro.

The long-awaited gadgets have been dubbed Apple's 'most advanced' smartphones yet, with longer battery life, and an even better camera.

They are between 6.1 and 6.7 inches in length, meaning they have larger screens than the iPhone 13, and boast a 12-megapixel camera, and a brighter flash.

The basic iPhone 14 model starts from £849.

