Researchers discover bats have a 'greater vocal range than Mariah Carey'

Researchers have discovered that bats have vocal ranges to rival Mariah Carey - and that they can even growl like death metal singers.

In fact, their 'voices' have seven octaves, in comparison to the three that humans typically have. The likes of Mariah Carey and Prince have vocal ranges of four to five, which bats surpass with ease.

"Bats can make low-frequency calls, using their so-called 'false vocal folds' - like human death metal singers do", says Professor Coen Elemans, from the University of Southern Denmark, where the study took place.

