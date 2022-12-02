Elon Musk's Neuralink shares footage of monkey 'telepathically' asking for snacks

Elon Musk's company Neuralink has shared a clip of a monkey 'telepathically typing' at their Tell Fall 2022 event.

Sake the monkey, who's testing out Neuralink's brain implants, appeared to be able to request snacks via a keyboard.

"Though to be clear, he’s not actually using a keyboard. He's moving the cursor with his mind to the highlighted key", Musk said.

"Now technically, he can’t actually spell. So I don’t wanna oversell this thing, because that’s the next version."

