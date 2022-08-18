Russia showcased a deadly new 'weapon' but it's just a robot dog from China

Russia has been showing off a new 'deadly weapon' at a major arms fair in Moscow - but it's actually just a modified robot dog from China.

The M-81 robot dog, which is armed with an RPG-26 rocket launcher has been dubbed "essentially a toy" and can be bought for $2,700.

In a Telegram post, its modification designers commented: "This is a sample of the M-81 robotic system, capable of conducting aimed shooting and transporting weapons."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.