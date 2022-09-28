Incredible 3D renders from Jupiter reveal 'frosted cupcake' clouds

A spacecraft orbiting Jupiter has revealed adorable “frosted cupcake” clouds covering the planet in new 3D rendered images.

Taken by Nasa's JunoCam, these images allow scientists to look at cloud formations more closely and learn more about the largest planet in the solar system.

Jupiter is super gassy, which is why there are so many clouds, and are expected to be 'composed of different chemical species, ammonia, ammonium hydrosulphide, and water ice'.

Juno arrived at Jupiter on July 4, 2016, after a 5-year, 1.7-billion-mile journey, and settled into a 53-day polar orbit.

