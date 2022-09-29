You can now buy a watch with actual dust from a Mars meteor

A new luxury £450 watch could be yours - and it contains actual dust from a Mars meteor.

Belgium brand Interstellar claim the ‘Nasa-approved’ timepiece contains small pieces of a meteorite discovered in northwest Africa in 2021, and launched it to celebrate the Perseverance Mars rover mission.

"Before buying these meteorites, they are named with an ID for traceability purpose, and then sent to the Lunar and Planetary institute for spectrometry analysis," says Sébastien Colen, the founder of Interstellar.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.