Man gets car key chip inserted into in his hand so he never loses it

A YouTuber has had a chip implanted in his hand that will allow him to unlock his Tesla with a wave.

Brandon Dalaly paid $400 for the VivoKey Apex chip, which was inserted by a piercing specialist, and it's reportedly safe.

"They pushed the syringe in and they popped in the chip similar to how they would microchip a dog," He told Teslarati.

While the car key is in his right hand, his left hand has a chip implant that stores his medical records, contact card and a key to his house.

