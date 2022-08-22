Nasa have released the sound of a black hole and it's terrifying

Nasa has dropped a remix of what a black hole sounds like - and it's exactly what you'd expect.

The hole in question sits 200 million light-years away in the Perseus galaxy cluster - an 11 million-light-year-wide set of galaxies packed with hot gas.

In the clip, you can hear rumbling and groaning which feels fit for an episode of Stranger Things, but it's actually pressure waves rippling through the hot gas.

It can also be likened to a motorbike revving its engine, or cows mooing in the distance. Eerie.

