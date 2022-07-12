Nasa reveals deepest-ever view of the universe with $10bn telescope

Nasa have unveiled images from the deepest-ever view of the universe using the $10bn James Webb Space Telescope.

The telescope took 20 years to complete and is changing how we see space.

"We're looking back more than 13 billion years... and we're going further... this is just the first image and since we know the universe is 13.8 billion years old, we're going back almost to the beginning," Nasa administrator Bill Nelson said.

"It is going to be so precise you are going to see whether or not planets are habitable."

