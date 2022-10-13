This is what it'd look like if the solar system's largest asteroid hit Earth

The Discovery Channel has released a simulation of what would happen if the largest asteroid in the solar system collided with Earth.

The clip shows the giant rock crashing down onto the planet creating a wave of fire and destruction almost instantly.

While now technically considered a planet, 'Ceres' is the 'asteroid' the simulation is likely based off, spanning 939.4 km wide. For reference, the UK at its widest is just 500 km.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

