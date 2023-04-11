An AI-generated news presenter has made her hosting debut in Kuwait

An AI-generated news presenter has made her hosting debut, reading the headlines in Arabic for Kuwait News.

While she's not the first, following China's landmark 2018 moment, 'Fedha', who presents as a woman wearing a suit jacket and casual white t-shirt, is an innovative first for the country.

"Fedha is a popular, old Kuwaiti name that refers to silver, the metal. We always imagine robots to be silver and metallic in colour, so we combined the two," says the deputy editor-in-chief, Abdullah Boftain.

It's hoped she'll be able to regularly present bulletins in future.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters