Elon Musk fears that he may have 'done things to accelerate dangerous AI'

x
Video
Despite building one of the world's biggest self-driving car brands, Elon Musk has admitted he's worried about AI - and doesn't see it helping him to build Teslas anytime soon.
"AI stresses me out," he said at the end of a three-hour presentation to investors, adding that it should be more heavily-regulated.
"It's quite dangerous technology. I fear I may have done some things to accelerate it."
However, he said that Tesla are doing 'good things' to support AI.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters
Up next Science & Tech