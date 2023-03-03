Elon Musk fears that he may have 'done things to accelerate dangerous AI'

Despite building one of the world's biggest self-driving car brands, Elon Musk has admitted he's worried about AI - and doesn't see it helping him to build Teslas anytime soon.

"AI stresses me out," he said at the end of a three-hour presentation to investors, adding that it should be more heavily-regulated.

"It's quite dangerous technology. I fear I may have done some things to accelerate it."

However, he said that Tesla are doing 'good things' to support AI.

