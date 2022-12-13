App shows the catastrophic impact of an asteroid strike where you live

A new interactive app allows you to simulate what impact an asteroid hitting Earth would have on where you live.

Asteroid Launcher, created by Neal Agarwal, allows you to select a location, and it'll calculate the number of victims, TNT equivalent, and the volume of sound during the collision, to name but a few.

To be clear, the chance of this actually happening is next-to nothing, but it's interesting to see what your chances of survival would be.

