Robot dogs get flirty with models during bizarre Paris Fashion Week runway

Paris Fashion Week is in full swing, and Coperni's show has become a huge talking point, thanks to its futuristic element.

Models on the runway were joined by five canine-inspired robots, who even helped them undress, and gave out cheeky pecks before they strut their stuff.

Boston Dynamics is the American engineering and robotics design company behind the clever robots.

The message behind the show was that mankind and machine can live together peacefully.

