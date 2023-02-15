Eminem's voice has been recreated by AI and it's worrying

David Guetta has managed to recreate Eminem's voice for a new song using AI - and it's rather terrifying.

“This is the future rave sound, I’m getting lost in the underground,” the voice of 'Emin-AI-em' says during a video posted from one of Guetta's DJ sets.

He explained he made it by using an AI text-generator to create lyrics in the style of Eminem, and then used AI voice recreation to make 'Eminem' say the lyrics.

“It worked so good. I could not believe it!”, he said of the project, which was initially a joke.

