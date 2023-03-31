ChatGPT can now recommend restaurants on OpenTable - even if you're picky

ChatGPT will now be able to give restaurant recommendations for those who are picky or looking for a last-minute bite to eat.

The AI bot has been given access to OpenTable, who manage bookings for 50,000 restaurants across the globe.

You can request choices with certain dietary requirements, atmospheres, and special menu requests.

Right now only members with a ChatGPT Plus account, costing $20 a month will be able to access the feature.

