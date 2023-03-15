How your finger really looks under a microscope will instantly freak you out

A science TikToker has been showing off what your finger looks like under a microscope - and it's absolutely horrifying.

@shanerayusha regularly investigates what things look like up-close, but this particular video has over two million likes thanks to its gruesome nature.

The finger under the lens can be seen with dirt, bacteria, and worms in the tiny crevices in the skin.

"My sweaty palms would look like a lake under the microscope", one commenter joked, while another chimed in: "Massively upsetting, thank you."

