A Japanese astronomer has shared a clip of the incredible moment a meteor crashed into the moon.

The clip was filmed in Hiratsuka, outside the home of Daichi Fujii.

"Since the moon has no atmosphere, meteors and fireballs cannot be seen, and the moment a crater is formed, it glows", wrote the astronomy lead at Hiratsuka City Museum.

"I was able to catch the biggest lunar impact flash in my observation history."

