People in the UK could see a huge asteroid explosion last night

Residents across southern England and Wales were able to catch a glimpse of an exploding asteroid over the English Channel last night (13 February) in a super-rare phenomenon.

It happened around 03:00 GMT as Sar2667 'burst' after entering the earth's atmosphere.

It's only the seventh time ever that scientists have predicted the time and location of the airburst, which caused a shooting star effect.

Many reported to hear a flash and a bang as the rock came over the sky.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters