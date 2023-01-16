Bored Ape Yacht Club's new game has players searching a sewer for monkey poop

Bored Ape Yacht Club are about to release their first NFT-led video game, and the rules are as confusing as the concept.

Dookey Dash, which is accessible from your browser, has players searching a sewer for monkey poop, and how many of their NFTs you own will determine how good you are.

You can also pay for sewer passes, and what type of NFT you have determines other bonuses you can unlock.

Good luck to anyone trying to wrap their head around this one.

