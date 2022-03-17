Video

Fake heiress Anna Delvey insists she's "absolutely not" a con artist

Fake heiress Anna Delvey (or Sorokin), has appeared on a podcast from a detention centre to maintain that she's "absolutely not" a con artist.

Made famous by the Netflix show, Inventing Anna, the 31-year-old swindled over $200,000 from hotels, restaurants, and banks, to live a lavish lifestyle.

Speaking on Call Her Daddy, host Alex Cooper asked Sorkin if she'd ever told anyone she was a German heiress, to which she replied “No one introduces themselves like that. Like, what kind of sentence is that? That's completely ridiculous.”

netflix
