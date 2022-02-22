Megan Fox called MGK's 'wife' by mistake at NBA All Stars game

Megan Fox had a humorous reaction to when she was mistakenly called Machine Gun Kelly's "wife" by mistake.

At the 71st NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, Ohio, Fox and MGK were welcomed to the match with their faces appearing on the big screen as the sports announcer can be heard saying: "Please welcome Machine Gun Kelly and his wife, actress Megan Fox.”

While Fox and MGK recently got engaged last month, they are yet to tie the knot and so the overzealous remark seemed to amuse the couple.

In reaction to the mistake, Megan can be seen laughing before turning to her fiancé, where she appeared to tell him: "I'm not your wife."

