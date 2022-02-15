Doja Cat entertains crowd with fake kissing on SoFi's big screens during Super Bowl

Doja Cat had fans in stitches when she acted like she was kissing someone the moment the jumbotron focussed on her during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

In the clip shared to the rapper's Instagram, the cameras at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles pointed to Doja Cat who had her back turned with hands combing through her hair like she was making out with someone.

Though the passionate embrace wasn't quite the full story until she turned around... only to reveal she had actually been hilariously embracing herself as a joke.

Since sharing on her social media, the clip has received over 7m views, with one fan commenting: "Only Doja would do this at the Super Bowl."

