Kanye West is booed by crowd as he attends Super Bowl with his kids

Kanye West was met with thousands of boos from spectators as he sat with his kids to watch this year's Super Bowl game.

During the match between Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, the 44-year-old rapper received a hostile reception as he appeared on the jumbotron at the SoFi stadium.

The billionaire artist was sitting with his daughter North and son Saint while sporting a black mask covering his face when he was on the big screen.

The frosty response from spectators comes after West posted a series of photos to Instagram (which have since been removed) where he continued his beef with SNL comedian Pete Davidson who is dating his ex and mother of his four children, Kim Kardashian.

