Video

Courteney Cox reveals unusual job before becoming an actress

Courteney Cox has revealed which unlikely job she had before becoming an actress.

On the Sunday Sitdown podcast, the Friends star spoke about her time as a pool saleswoman in her twenties, when her dad suggested she give up on her acting dream.

Despite describing herself as "one hell of a salesman", Courteney insists that now she has a pool of her own - she has no idea how to use her water-testing skills.

"I have a saltwater pool now so I don't know how to test that," she jokes.

friends
