Cara Delevingne criticised for mocking Julia Fox on TikTok

Julia Fox's strange pronunciation of the 2019 film Uncut Gems has quickly become an internet meme, however Cara Delevingne has come under fire on Twitter over her mocking take of the sound bite.

In the TikTok clip, Delevingne lip-syncs to the audio clip from Fox's interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast when she was asked if he was Kanye West's muse - who Fox was dating at the time.

"I mean, I was Josh Safdie's muse when he wrote 'Uncut Gems'," Fox said but people have since joked her pronunciation sounded more like “uncaht gahms" or "uncut gaams."

While Delevingne's TikTok received 6.4m views and over 80,000 likes, some weren't impressed with her video.

On Twitter, user @margieladoll reposted the actor and model's TikTok where she proceeded to scathingly slam Delevingne's acting skills and wrote: "She shouldn’t be getting this brave cause at least Julia can act."

The tweet has since received over 23,000 likes, where a number of people also pointed out that Fox previously recalled a story with Niki Takesh on their Forbidden Fruits podcast where they alleged Delevingne was "wasted" during Azaelia Banks's performance at RHONY star Leah McSweeney's Halloween party last year which was widely reported on at the time.

Sign up to our newsletters here.