Music legend Dolly Parton has decided to give up her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination, as she felt she hadn't "earned the right" to be on the shortlist.

The 76-year-old "respectfully bowed out" in an Instagram post, writing: "I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again - if I'm ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock 'n' roll album."

Other nominees on the 17-strong shortlist include Eminem, Lionel Richie, and Beck.

