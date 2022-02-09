Alec Baldwin found himself walking through a random town in Hampshire - and while on his unplanned journey, he explained in a video how he on earth ended up there.

After he flew into England last week, the Hollywood star told his 2.4 million Instagram followers, that he was on foot because his chauffer driver was robbed of his car outside the airport.

(As part of the storytelling, Baldwin put his acting skills to use by adopting an English accent to recount what the driver told him on the phone).

While explaining his predicament, Baldwin can be seen casually wandering through the town of Alton, "I hope you find your car," he wrote in his post caption directed to the driver.

Baldwin is in the UK for a new film project, the first since the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was shot on the set of the western Rust - a film which Baldwin was to produce and star in but has since been suspended due to her tragic death.

