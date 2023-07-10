Margot Robbie reveals major Easter egg hidden in new Barbie film

Margot Robbie has been dropping hints about what Barbie fans can expect from the new Greta Gerwig film - including a few Easter eggs.

The star appeared on the red carpet last night (9 July) for the film's premiere, where she reminisced over one of her favourite moments.

"There's a moment where Ruth Handler, who created Barbie, and the Barbie I play meet and when she hands her a cup of tea our hands touch like the Michelangelo", she says, referencing the famous 'The Creation of Adam' artwork.

