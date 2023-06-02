Alison Hammond sobbed during This Morning today (2 June), as she admitted she was finding the allegations against former host 'painful'.

The show chose to address Schofield's 'redemption' interviews with The Sun and BBC.

"It's weird because I still love Phillip Schofield. However, what he's done is wrong, he's admitted it, he's said sorry", she said.

"As a family, we're all really struggling to process everything. My mum always said use your bible as your sat nav."



Click here to sign up for our newsletters