Glaring error spotted in Extraction 2 by Netflix viewers

Extraction 2 has hit Netflix, and Chris Hemsworth is back as his action-seeking character, Tyler Rake.

But, fans have noticed a glaring error in the film.

Around 45 minutes into the film, Hemsworth's character can be seen dodging gunfire - by hiding behind a ladder.

We're no combat experts, but it's safe to say a ladder filled with holes is not going to protect you.

"It worked, didn't it?", one person joked on social media, while another chimed in: "Everyone knows it's bad luck to hide behind a ladder."

