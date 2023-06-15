Harry Styles sweetly reveals gender of pregnant fan's baby during Wembley gig

Harry Styles loves audience interaction during his concerts, but one fan was lucky enough to have her baby's gender revealed in front of a sold-out Wembley Arena.

The fan had been holding a sign up alongside a gender reveal balloon, when the singer agreed to pop it on her behalf - showering pink confetti across the stage to signal the baby being a girl.

He quipped: "Question, what if I hadn't seen the sign? You would have taken it to Coldplay or something? Yeah I know your game!"

