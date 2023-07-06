Mind-blowing footage shows how Tom Cruise pulled off new Mission Impossible stunts

Footage from behind-the-scenes of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One is blowing people's minds - because every dangerous stunt you're going to see on screen was actually real.

In the side-by-side of Tom Cruise filming vs the final edit, he can be seen hanging off a train which as it turns out, wasn't a green screen at all, and was filmed by the actor himself in Norway.

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One comes out on 10 July.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters