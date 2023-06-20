Adele's stage costumes are so tight she's contracted a fungal infection

Adele has been wowing audiences at her Las Vegas residency over the last few months - but her tight-fitting costumes have come back to haunt her.

The 35-year-old singer explained sweating under the lights while performing has caused 'jock itch' (a form of ringworm) resulting in a rash.

"Obviously when I do my shows I wear Spanx and keep it all in and make it all fit me", she told her crowd over the weekend.

"I don't know why the f*** I just told you that!", she added.

Thankfully, a cream should clear things up. Ouch.

