Lil Uzi Vert performing live with Paramore was not on our 2023 bingo card

Paramore took to the stage at New York's Madison Square Garden last night (1 June), and no one was expecting Lil Uzi Vert to join them on stage for a rendition of 'Misery Business'.

“You’ve said too many nice things about me. You are so sweet to me and to Paramore, so can we do this bridge again together? And then we’re gonna melt their faces off", lead singer, Hailey Williams told the rapper as he joined her on stage.

The duo then belted out the pop-punk track's iconic chorus as the crowd went wild.

