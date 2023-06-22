Harrison Ford fights back tears in emotional Indiana Jones interview

As the new Indiana Jones film approaches, Harrison Ford has given a teary eyed interview in which he explained the importance of emotion in the film series.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny comes out on 28 June, and it will be the 80-year-old actor’s last in the franchise.

Speaking to the BBC, Ford said: “The thing that I most admire about [the films] is the depth and the subtlety of the emotion.”

“As this last one concerns age and frailty and the changing nature of life it was especially compelling to me because I am of that age and I wanted it to feel real for the audience.

“I wanted them to see the complexity of that experience with someone they spent 40 years with.

As the camera cut back to the interviewer, Ali Plumb, he said to Ford: “On behalf of the fans, thank you. It’s been such an adventure, we love you so much.”

“I don’t want to make you blush or anything but you mean the world to us.”

The actor, visibly growing emotional, replied: “And I must say to you, thank you, sincerely. It means the world to me.”

The interviewer later tweeted out a clip of the tweet, saying: “So I think I made Harrison Ford cry (a bit). He certainly made me cry, I'll be honest with you.”

The exchange prompted a further outpouring of love on social media from fans.

One person tweeted: “He plays up the curmudgeon role so often, it’s rare to see him like this.”

Another said: “This man and the very heart and soul he brought to Indiana is something I have cherished my entire life. And I do not say that lightly… Indiana Jones is my favourite character of all time, and I only hope Mr. Ford knows, truly knows, what a gift he is to so, so many.”

One commenter added: “As though he couldn't make us love him even more.”

It wasn’t all tears, however, as co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge recalled a time on set where she tried to prank Ford and it didn’t quite go to plan.

The Fleabag star said she and another person on set dressed as Ford “like the ghosts of Christmas past and present”, snuck up on him and tried to surprise him.

Ford had “absolutely no reaction,” she added.

“I’m always just a poor victim,” he quipped after.

