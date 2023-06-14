Carl from 'Up' is back in a new short film and everyone is crying again

Carl from Pixar's hit movie 'Up' is back, and everyone is preparing to be in tears all over again.

The sweet old man is reappearing in a new short film that sees him finally go on a date following the death of his wife, which was explored in the original movie.

Of course, Doug the dog will be there for the ride too, advising Carl on whether the chocolates he bought for his date are good enough.

Carl's date is released on 16 June.

