Tom Hanks' niece goes viral for 'greatest TV moment ever' on reality show

The niece of Tom Hanks has officially cemented her place in Hollywood for all the wrong reasons - namely, a reality TV show meltdown for the history books.

Carly Reeves appeared on Claim To Fame, where she was outed in the first episode by another contestant who recognised the clue of a park bench.

She didn't take it well, however, storming out of the studio screaming.

“I didn't even get to do any challenges. I don’t deserve this. I should have more camera time. I should be here longer!”, she yelled, as the other contestants sat on in shock.

Awkward.

