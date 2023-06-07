Elle Fanning reveals seriously gross reason she was turned down from movie aged 16

Elle Fanning has revealed the horrifying reason why she wasn't cast in a movie at the age of 16.

The actor appeared on a roundtable with the Hollywood Reporter, where she said she was often 'sheltered' by her management when she was young.

"I don’t even think they ever made it [the film], but it was a father-daughter road trip comedy", she explained.

"I was 16 years old, and a person said, 'Oh, she didn’t get the father-daughter road trip comedy because she’s unf*******'", she added, prompting gasps from the other guests.

However, Fanning maintains she can 'laugh about it now'.

