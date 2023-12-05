One member of the royal family received huge boos at Diana: The Musical

Denise Welch has been portraying Queen Elizabeth II in Diana: The Musical, however, the Loose Women star has revealed some of the audience were not happy about the appearance of another 'royal' in the production.

Welch made the confession during the ITV daytime show that now-King Charles wasn't given a great welcome into the story.

"They were hissing and booing for Charles and Diana", she admitted.

"The moment I announced 'Alright Diana you are to be divorced' – huge massive rapturous applause".

