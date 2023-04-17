Katy Perry brought North West out to dance at her Las Vegas residency

Cameras have captured the moment Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter, North, got to join Katy Perry on stage at her Las Vegas residency to bust a few dance moves.

North appeared shy as she spoke to the singer, and admitted that when she grows up she wants to be "everything".

"You're a really good dancer and I thought what better way than to show the world your awesome dance moves", Perry told the nine-year-old, who brought her friends out to dance with her as Kim Kardashian watched on in the crowd.

