Spider-Man fans notice iconic meme in new Spider-Verse trailer

The trailer for the newest Spider-Verse film has landed, and eagle-eyed fans have spotted the placement of an iconic pop culture reference hidden in the clip.

Across The Spider-Verse sees Miles Morales return, and he's looking to change the destiny of his life. But, it doesn't quite go to plan and instead, a huge network of Spider-Men is introduced...and naturally, so is the meme we know and love.

"Me? You? Me?", the room full of identical Spider-Men say, pointing at each other.

Fans are just glad the creators are in on the joke.

