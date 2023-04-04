Ben Affleck savagely mocks Matt Damon for being obsessed with Wordle

Ben Affleck roasted Matt Damon's love of Wordle with just one sentence on a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show - and it's left everyone in stitches.

The group were discussing Damon's exclusive celebrity Wordle group, which Affleck claims he's not been allowed to join, when the Interstellar actor began explaining all the different variations of the word game that they have.

"Alright Will Hunting", Affleck chimed in, rolling his eyes, referring to the star's 1997 movie, which he starred alongside him in.

