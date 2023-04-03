Brutal moment Usher pranks fans into thinking Beyoncé is coming out at concert

Usher pulled the ultimate April fools prank on fans at Dreamville Festival this weekend - by telling them Beyoncé was coming out, when she definitely wasn't.

"I don’t know if you guys listened to any interviews I did before this show but as promised, I said I would have a special surprise for you", he teased.

“Ladies and gentleman, without further adieu — put your hands together for the one, the only Beyoncé!", he said, sending the crowd into huge roars.

He shimmied off the stage to seemingly 'welcome' the star, before coming back moments later to announce it was a prank.

