Victoria Justice shuts down years-old rumour she's 'jealous' of Ariana Grande

Victoria Justice has put rumours to bed that she and Ariana Grande have been in a years-long feud over the infamous "I think we all sing" meme.

It came out when the pair were still on Victorious, and the media narrative has always been that Justice was jealous of Grande.

"I feel like it's this constant story in the media and people wanting to pit people against each other", the actor said at Coachella.

"It's just so not even relevant anymore now. But I think that was probably the biggest thing where I was like, 'this is so dumb.'"

Click here to sign up for our newsletters