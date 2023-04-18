Bill Hader says his Superbad character was inspired by real-life story of his arrest

Bill Hader's role as Officer Slater in Superbad is one that won't be forgotten, but the actor has revealed his character was actually inspired by the time he was arrested.

Speaking with Jimmy Kimmel, the now-44-year-old says he got into trouble for wrecking cars using fishing wire and rubbish bins, in what he thought was a funny prank.

The officer who dealt with it had the exact personality he based Slater off.

"He was like, 'F*** you!'" Hader recreated. "He had a flashlight and then he made me pick up beer cans. I got arrested afterwards."

