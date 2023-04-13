A behind-the-scenes clip of Quentin Tarantino directing Pulp Fiction has resurfaced for his hilariously awkward dance skills.

The clip was filmed while the iconic dance scene with Uma Thurman and John Travolta took place, and Tarantino is behind the camera joining in.

Many social media users have been quick to admit they won't be able to watch the film the same knowing his toe-tapping was happening at the other side of the screen, while others have applauded the 60-year-old's authenticity.

