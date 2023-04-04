Succession star, Brian Cox, has officially claimed he has 'no idea' who the Spice Girls are, shortly after claiming he's a 'closet fan'.

The 76-year-old appeared on This Morning where he attempted to name the members of the hit 90s girl group.

"This whole thing with the Spice Girls is a nonsense. I have no idea who the Spice Girls are," he laughed.

"Well I know there was various… Old Spice, Ginger Spice", he began, before Alison Hammond had to prompt him that there's definitely no 'Old Spice' in the mix.

