Labrinth just performed the entire 'Euphoria' soundtrack at Coachella

As Coachella 2023 weekend one wraps up, fans are reflecting on the best performances from the festival - and a surprising favourite was Labrinth.

Formerly a 2010s UK popstar, the singer has re-branded himself in the states, and is most-known for writing the soundtrack to HBO's Euphoria, which he performed in its entirety at the weekend.

"This is a whole out of body experience", one person commented of the performance while another added: "Now I have to go re-watch Euphoria again. Thanks a lot."

